Wintry Mix Possible Monday

All eyes are on a storm system moving in from the West which could bring some wintry precipitation to some in the Tri-State area. The latest model runs show the storm moving in sometime Sunday night into Monday morning. Precipitation will continue through the day Monday and should end overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

There is some uncertainty regarding where exactly the rain/snow line will develop. Some models keep the rain/snow line further North and only give Lee, Scotland and Clark counties some wintry precipitation. Other models have recently even shown places like Quincy getting some snowflakes. Either way, a significant impact is not expected as of right now and any accumulations should be minor, mostly on grassy surfaces and only in areas where the snow can stick around longer without changing back to rain.

After this system, temperatures stay cool on Tuesday but then begin to slowly rebound into the 50's for the second half of the week. There is another storm system that could potentially introduce rain chances at the tail end of the week, but there is still plenty of time to watch how that storm evolves. Stay with WGEM.com for all the updates regarding Monday's Wintry Mix and the weather for the rest of the week.