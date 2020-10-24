Work already underway for presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — While much of Washington is twisted in knots over the upcoming election, there’s another contingent already busy trying to figure out how to stage an inauguration for the next president during a pandemic. Visitors to the U.S. Capitol and the White House can see preparations already underway for the Jan. 20 ceremony to inaugurate the to-be-determined next president. Outwardly, much looks the same as in any election year. Work is taking place with the mindset that it is easier to scale down, if the coronavirus makes that necessary, than to scale up.