Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died. He was 78. A Samsung statement says Lee died on Sunday with his family members, including his only son and de facto company chief Lee Jae-yong, by his side. Lee Kun-Hee had been hospitalized since May 2014 after suffering a heart attack and the younger Lee has run Samsung, the biggest company in South Korea. Lee Kun-hee inherited control from his father and during his nearly 30 years of leadership, Samsung became a global brand and the world’s largest maker of smartphones, TVs and memory chips. Samsung has been credited with helping propel the country’s economy but was also ensnared in corruption.