Average US gas price falls 3 cents to $2.22/gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday prices have declined since early September and are expected to continue falling with many people underemployed and worried about the coronavirus. She says demand could remain low with fewer consumers expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.49 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.