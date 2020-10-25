Beneficial Rain for the Tri-States

The weather pattern will be quite active for the better part of this week. After a calm weekend, the work week will roar in with the arrival of some wintry precipitation. Precipitation is likely to start falling Monday morning around the time people are starting to head off to work and school. It will likely start earlier in the Northern and Western counties. At the start, that precipitation is likely to be in the form of light snow. As the day goes on and temperatures begin to rise much of the Tri-State area is likely to transition back to rain or a rain/snow mix. Monday evening as the precipitation begins to taper off there is a chance it could change briefly back to snow once more.

Places that see snow for much of the day could pick up some minor accumulations, mainly on grassy surfaces. Others are likely to just see a coating or less before the transition to rain. Either way, the roads will be wet and could be slippery so allow extra time to commute during the day Monday. An isolated shower or two is possible Tuesday and Wednesday but our next big weather maker is Thursday.

An area of low pressure, along with the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta, will bring more rain to parts of the Tri-State Wednesday night into Thursday. By Thursday night that rain moves out, and the skies clear. Between the Monday storm system and the Thursday storm system, some areas could see well over an inch of rain before all is said and done. By next weekend, high pressure moves in and a clearing and warming trend looks to develop in time for Halloween.