Blast kills 3 in Pakistan city hosting opposition rally

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say an explosive device has killed at least three people in the capital of southwestern Pakistan’s restive Baluchistan province. Sunday’s blast came despite heightened security in the city of Quetta as opposition political parties held a large open-air rally in another part of town. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The rally was several kilometers (miles) from the site of the blast, which wounded at least two others. Cell phone service in Quetta had been suspended as a security precaution, and additional security forces had been deployed to the patrol the city. Baluchistan province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency for decades.