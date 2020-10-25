Hundreds march in Taiwan to support 12 arrested Hong Kongers

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Hundreds marched in demonstration in Taiwan’s capital city Sunday to demand the release of 12 Hong Kong protesters that have been arrested by mainland Chinese authorities. Wearing black, they chanted “Glory to Hong Kong.” A group of 12 people from Hong Kong were allegedly traveling illegally by boat to Taiwan in August when Chinese authorities captured them and detained them. They are now facing formal arrest charges in the Yantian District Procuratorate in neighboring Shenzhen city. Their families are concerned about the judicial process and are campaigning to allow them to use their own lawyers instead of court appointed lawyers.