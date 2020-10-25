Lithuania holds parliamentary vote as pandemic hits jobs

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians were voting in a parliamentary runoff where the winner will have to tackle a growing health crisis and high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The election is widely expected to bring a change leadership for the southernmost Baltic nation, which has been governed by a center-left coalition for four years. In the first round, three center-right opposition parties finished with a combined lead. Some 68 of the 141 seats in Lithuania’s assembly are up for grabs Sunday. The economic impact of the pandemic has hit Lithuania hard. It’s unemployment rate was over 14% in September compared to 9% in February.