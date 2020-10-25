Local community shocked by fatal Hancock Co. hayrack rollover

NAUVOO, Il. (WGEM) -- In the tight-knit community of Nauvoo, Illinois, Saturday night's fatal hayrack ride crash is causing waves of shock and sadness.

"That's something crazy," resident Sean Irwin said. "It just doesn't happen."

Irwin said his family was in their living room when they heard sirens from first responders heading to the scene.

"We were like, 'What is that?' She checked the Facebook page, the Hamilton Alerts," he said. "We found out there was an accident and we were like, 'Holy cow."'

Nick Wilson said he could hear helicopters flying over his house.

"I heard that the hayrack jackknifed," he said. "I don't know if that's true or not, but that's what everyone is saying and it can easily happen, especially on a narrow gravel road like that and as steep as that hill is."

Irwin said local churches are taking time to remember the lives forever impacted by the crash.

"Every church I've heard from today said, 'Hey, we're putting prayers out, we're here, what can we do to help?'" Irwin said.

"I think anytime that a tragedy happens in any kind of community, it's usually hard on a community just to see people trying to have a good time and a death is a result of it," Wilson said.

Hancock County residents said despite the loss, community members are joining together.