Man charged after fatal police-involved shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A 25-year-old man arrested after a fatal police shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood has been charged in connection with another shooting that drew officers to the scene. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Saul Zaragoza of Berwyn faces attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm by a felon for a shooting that left a man injured. Police say officers were dispatched Friday for shots fired and encountered a vehicle connected to the shooting. The car crashed and police fatally shot 25-year-old Marc Nevarez as he allegedly tried to flee. Zaragoza was in the crashed vehicle.