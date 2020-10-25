Man convicted of 2019 killing at Kansas City gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 43-year-old man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of another man in central Kansas City. Timothy Fernandez was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the February 2019 death of Michael Bryan in the city’s Crossroads District. Surveillance video showed the two men talking before Bryan walked away. Court records say Fernandez shot Bryan in the back. Fernandez was charged after DNA evidence and fingerprints linked him to the shooting. He will be sentenced Dec. 10.A judge will sentence Fernandez on Dec. 10.