Missouri has more than 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials reported more than 2,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, continuing a string of days or more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases. The health department reported 169,495 newly confirmed cases, an increase of 2,043 from Saturday. That comes after the state reported well over 1,000 new cases on five days between Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. On Saturday, the state reported an increase of 2,918 new cases of COVID-19 but health officials said those numbers reflected a high number of test and case records received on Thursday and Friday. Missouri also has recorded 2,805 deaths since the pandemic began, an increase of four from Saturday.