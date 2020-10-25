One dead, more than 20 injured in hayrack ride crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Il. (WGEM) -- One person died and more than 20 others were injured when a hayrack ride overturned in rural Hancock County, Illinois, Saturday night, police said.

Illinois State Police Captain Jon Dively, Jr. said troopers were called to County Road 2000 North and County Road 800 East at about 9 p.m.

Dively said between 20 to 25 people attended a family event and went on a hayrack ride. He said the driver lost control on an incline, causing the tractor and wagon to slide down into a wooded ravine.

Dively said a woman in her 30s was killed in the crash, a child suffered significant injuries, and 20 others were treated and released.

Dively said an Illinois State Police traffic reconstruction team was called to investigate. He said the early investigation found the tractor was undersized for the ride.

The Illinois State Police was assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the Nauvoo Fire Department.