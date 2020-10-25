Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes first Black US prelate

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has named Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory as one of 13 new cardinals. Gregory will become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red hat. In a surprise announcement from his studio window to the faithful below in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said Sunday that the 13 churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank during a Nov. 28 ceremony. Other new cardinals include an Italian who is the long-time papal preacher at the Vatican, and churchmen from Rwanda, the Philippines and Chile. The former director of the Rome Catholic charity Caritas, the Rev. Enrico Feroci, also made the list.