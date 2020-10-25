Rams LB Leonard Floyd primed for reunion with Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Leonard Floyd gets to face the Chicago Bears on Monday night for the first time since they let him go. Last March, the Bears released Floyd rather than pay him $13 million for the fifth-year contract option they had picked up just 10 months earlier. It was an unceremonious end to the first stop in Floyd’s NFL career, but he seems quite happy with his next chapter in Los Angeles. Floyd is playing extensively for the Rams, racking up two sacks and four tackles for loss as an edge rusher.