Ramsey, Anderson lead way, Northwestern pounds Terps 43-3

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Peyton Ramsey threw for 212 yards in his Northwestern debut, Drake Anderson ran for 103 and the Wildcats gave coach Pat Fitzgerald his 100th victory, pounding Maryland 43-3. Northwestern raced out to a 30-3 halftime lead and racked up 537 yards in the game. It was just the sort of start the Wildcats were seeking after going from playing for the conference championship in 2018 to finishing last in the Big Ten West. Ramsey, a graduate transfer from Indiana, looked comfortable in his new surroundings. He completed 23 of 30 passes and scrambled for a first-quarter touchdown — a promising start for a quarterback who helped lead the Hoosiers to their first eight-win season since 1993 last year. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa was 14-for-25 passing and threw three interceptions.