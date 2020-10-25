Spain orders nationwide curfew to stem worsening outbreak

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared a second nationwide state of emergency in hopes of stemming a resurgence in coronavirus infections. The Socialist leader told the nation in a televised address that the extraordinary measure will go into effect on Sunday. Sánchez said that his government will use the state of emergency to impose an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. nationwide curfew, except in the Canary Islands. The state of emergency gives the national government extraordinary powers, including the ability to temporarily restrict basic freedoms guaranteed in Spain’s Constitution such as the right to free movement. Spain this week became the first European country to surpass 1 million officially recorded COVID-19 cases.