Zeta likely hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

MIAMI (AP) — A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico’s resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. Zeta on Sunday became the earliest ever 27th named storm of the Atlantic season. Late Sunday, it was centered about 260 miles (420 kilometers) southeast of Cozumel island. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). Though nearly stationary, the storm is expected to begin advancing on a path that will take it over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.