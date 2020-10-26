10 shot, 2 fatally, at post-funeral gathering in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Police say 10 people were shot, two fatally, at a gathering after a funeral in Mississippi. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that 42-year-old Jonathan Pitts and his 41-year-old sister, Katrina Pitts, died Saturday night. The two siblings were from Chicago. Investigators say the Pittses and other Chicago relatives were in Greenwood to attend their grandmother’s funeral. Deputy Chief Marvin Hammond says the shooter was gone when officers arrived.