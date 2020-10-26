Another lawyer who accused Texas AG of crimes resigns

DALLAS (AP) — Another one of the top deputies who accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of bribery and abuse of office is set to leave the agency. Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation Darren McCarty confirmed his resignation Monday but declined to comment further. He is slated to leave the attorney general’s office next week. McCarty was one of seven senior lawyers who reported their boss to law enforcement for alleged crimes tied to an investigation requested by one of the Paxton’s wealthy donors. Most have since resigned, been put on leave or fired. Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to questions.