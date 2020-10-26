Asian shares mostly fall on uncertainty over US election

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower in muted trading amid widespread uncertainty over what the U.S. presidential election will portend for markets and economic policy. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea fell in Monday trading. Hong Kong’s market was closed and Shanghai shares fell. Investors remain worried over surging cases and deaths related to COVID-19, especially in the U.S. and Europe, and the implications for trade, tourism and economic activity. Stocks finished higher last week on Wall Street as hopes persisted that the Democrats and Republicans will manage to forge a compromise on more aid for the U.S. economy.