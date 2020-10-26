Australian judge orders policeman to stand trial for murder

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge has ordered a police officer to stand trial for the murder of an Indigenous man who was shot three times in an Outback township last year.Judge John Birch on Monday ordered Northern Territory constable Zachary Rolfe to stand trial after a three-day preliminary hearing in the Alice Springs Local Court.Rolfe is living at his parents’ home in Canberra while free on bail and attended court via a video link from the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court.He was charged with murder in the days following Kumanjayi Walker’s death at the Yuendumu Indigenous settlement in central Australia on Nov. 9.