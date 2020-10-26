 Skip to Content

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett is headed to to the Supreme Court.

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by Trump. At 48, she is likely secure a conservative court majority for years to come.

With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats still argued the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee.

Barrett will fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died last month.

