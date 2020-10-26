Belgium faces pivotal week as virus weighs on hospitals

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say the country faces a pivotal week in its struggle to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Almost 12,500 new cases are being reported on average every day, compared to around 5,000 a day two weeks ago. About one person in every five who is tested is positive. New restrictions in one of the European countries hardest hit by the pandemic take effect Monday, but they could be beefed up further in coming days. People are being ordered to work from home, mask wearing outdoors is mandatory again in the capital Brussels, and next week’s school vacation has been extended. Officials warn that Belgium’s intensive care capacity could be reached in two weeks if things don’t improve.