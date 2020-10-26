Biden goes on offense in Georgia while Trump targets Midwest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden plans to use the final week before Election Day to go on offense, heading Tuesday to Georgia and planning travel that may put President Donald Trump on defense in other states he won four years ago. The Democratic presidential nominee plans to hit Florida, Iowa and Wisconsin after a pair of stops in Georgia and is dispatching his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, to Arizona and the largest red state, Texas. Trump returns to Wisconsin on Tuesday, visiting West Salem just three days after holding a Janesville rally. While Biden rarely travels to more than one state per day, the president has maintained a whirlwind schedule.