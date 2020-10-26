Body found in nature preserve identified as Ingleside man

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a body found last year in a northern Illinois nature preserve has been identified as that of a 50-year-old man who was never reported missing. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says dental records reviewed by the county coroner’s office confirmed that the remains were those of Darrell P. Splett of Ingleside. Police do not suspect foul play and they consider the investigation closed. The Northwest Herald of Crystal Lake reports that Splett’s body was found in May 2019 at the Rush Creek Conservation Area but the remains’ advanced state of decomposition hindered investigators’ wide-ranging attempts to identify them until recently.