COVID-19 cases force school to shut down

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Blessed Sacrament school officials said the school will be shut down for the week after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

"Until this past Friday, we had zero confirmed cases on our staff or with our students," principal Christie Bliven said.

She said some staff members began to feel ill on Friday and news of positive tests began coming in on Saturday and Sunday, putting too many teacher in quarantine to hold classes.

"We're facing multiple positives, multiple in quarantine while they're waiting for test results," Bliven said.

She said they made the decision to close their doors on Sunday night.

The school is using four remote learning planning days from the state so teachers can work on their remote learning plans.

"We're pretty close to being complete, just not quite ready to flip the switch," Bliven said.

Teachers said they're getting close to finishing up.

"Probably a few more hours and I should be completely ready and the students will have links for next week when they're ready to log on and everything should be nice continuing for them," Gayle Roskamp said.

She said the outbreak took them by surprise.

"The outbreak was shocking because so many are asymptomatic and show no symptoms," Roskamp said

Roskamp said she is worried about her students.

"I just wonder you know how many of our students might be affected with all of us being present, most of us present on Friday and maybe contagious," he said.

But Bliven said infections seem to be confined to staff at the moment.

"We have not received any confirmation or any word from any of our families of our students testing positive," she said.

Bliven says they're working closely with the Adams County Health Department to figure out whether they'll be able to return in person or remotely.

She said that decision will be made next week.