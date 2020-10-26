Decision 2020: Illinois 94th District State Representative

Two Illinois natives say they're counting on your vote.

"I think I have the background, the general knowledge and the relationships with the people in the community to make me a good advocate for what's in the best interest for this community," Republican, Randy Frese said.

Frese has served as Illinois State Representative of the 94th District for nearly six years.

He says road improvement on highway 57 to Marblehead and project funding at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy are among the things he's accomplished for the district.

Angel Smith, a Quincy native and military veteran, says she should be elected as the Illinois State Representative of the 94th District.

"I will be fighting for public school funding for Quincy Public Schools. We currently have a several million dollar short fall for our public schools and that needs to be addressed," Smith said.

Smith, a Democrat, says she plans to fight reasonableable health care cost, workers' safety, more jobs, and advocate for transparency in state government.

"Illinois has an unfortunate representation for corruption in our state government, and we need to fix that because Illinois tax payers deserve a better government," Smith added.

Frese says if re-elected, he will continue to fight the state's fiscal crisis.

"We need to make sure we get the fiscal house in order, we need to make sure we contain expenditures as much as we possibly can and know that we just can't spend money randomly, unless we know we have it coming in," Frese explained.

Online voter registration has closed in Illinois, but, you can register in person now until election day.

