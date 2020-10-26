First Snowflakes of the Season For Some

WEATHER ALERT FOR FIRST SNOW FLAKES OF THE SEASON FOR SOME AREAS

This Monday morning we have thick cloud over overhead, northerly winds and temperatures in the 30s. Wind chill values are in the 20s to low 30s. The focus for the day and night will be on the widespread precipitation that will impact the Tri-States. This will bring the potential for wintry precipitation across portions of the area. A shallow mass of cold air will continue to edge into the low-levels, cooling the air column below freezing. The below freezing column and near freezing surface temperatures will produce the first snow of the season for portions of the Tri-States. With surface temperatures above freezing, very little accumulation is expected, less than half an inch. And if we do see any accumulation it would mainly be on grassy surfaces. The snow could mix with some rain as we head into the early afternoon hours, followed by a period of rain. Later in the evening, a few isolated rain/snow mix showers will be possible again depending on the temperature profile. Due to the thick cloud cover and widespread precipitation, daytime highs will likely only be a few degrees warmer than the overnight lows. So during the afternoon, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Afternoon wind chill values will be in the upper 20s to near 30. By Monday night, we'll still be mostly cloudy with a some scattered rain/snow mix showers but those will come to an end. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 30s.