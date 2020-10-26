Hannibal Arts Council officials say support from community during pandemic has been “amazing”

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- With COVID-19 continuing to affect all kinds of businesses and organizations, one Hannibal non-profit said they want to thank the community for their support after missing out on several major fundraisers for their financial year.

Officials with the Hannibal Arts Council said after folklife was canceled, things seemed grim for them.

Behind the scenes they've been working to try and raise funds to stay in the green through their members but also getting support from the community in various ways.

They said festival partners have gone out on their own, to help support them financially.

"A really big surprise to use was the mark twain dinette just showing up with a check for $740 dollars and telling us that all proceeds from root beer sales between now and the end of the year are going to the Hannibal Arts Council," said Hannibal Arts Council Executive Director Michael Gaines.

He said other groups that helped include St. Johns Lutheran school, the Knights of Columbus, and the Rotary club.

Arts council officials said it's more important than ever to support any organization you want to see stick around in the future.