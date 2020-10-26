Hayrack ride overturns, killing 1 in western Illinois

NAUVOO, Ill. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and more than 20 other people were injured over the weekend when a hayrack side overturned in rural western Illinois. Capt. Jon Dively Jr. of Illinois State Police says troopers were called to the scene in Hancock County on Saturday night after between 20 to 25 people who had attended a family event went on a hayrack ride. He tells WGEM-TV that as a tractor was pulling the hayrack wagon, the driver lost control of the ride on an incline, causing both the tractor and wagon to slide down into a wooded ravine, killing a 32-year-old woman.