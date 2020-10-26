Iran’s Zarif urges UN to unite against US unilateral actions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister used his speech for the 75th anniversary of the United Nations to accuse the United States of initiating or joining eight wars since 2001 that have displaced 37 million people and resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives and “unprecedented extremism.” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a virtual General Assembly speech shown Monday that it is time for it 193 members “to recommit itself to stand up — united — against unilateralism and war” promoted by the United States. Israel’s U.N. ambassador, meanwhile, told the Security Council that Iran and its proxies remain the Mideast’s biggest threats to peace.