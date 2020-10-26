Lithuania swings to the center-right as opposition wins vote

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A center-right coalition in Lithuania, led by the conservative Homeland Union, is headed back to power after eight years in the opposition after winning the most votes in a weekend parliamentary runoff. Key challenges looming for the new three-party coalition will be tackling a budget deficit, a growing health crisis and high unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Lithuania, a nation of 2.8 million, has seen its economy take a hard hit due to the virus. Former presidential candidate Ingrida Simonyte is likely to become the country’s next prime minister. The southernmost Baltic nation, which has been governed by a center-left coalition for four years, reported a record high of new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 603 cases.