Moon may hold frozen water in more places than suspected

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists say the moon’s shadowed, frigid nooks and crannies may hold frozen water in more places and in larger quantities than previously suspected. That’s good news for astronauts at future lunar bases who could tap into these resources for drinking and making rocket fuel. In a pair of studies published Monday, scientists say more than 15,400 square miles of lunar terrain can trap water in the form of ice. That’s 20% more area than previously thought. These ice-rich zones are near the moon’s north and south poles. Temperatures are so low that the water could have been trapped there for millions or even billions of years.