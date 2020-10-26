No. 10 Florida, Mullen return to work after COVID outbreak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Florida resumed meetings and practices for the first time in two weeks Monday. They got back to work after a COVID-19 outbreak caused the Southeastern Conference to postpone two of the team’s games. The Gators are scheduled to host Missouri on Saturday. It will mark the end of a 21-day layoff and begin the first of seven consecutive games for coach Dan Mullen and his team. Mullen was one of more than 30 players and coaches who tested positive for the coronavirus following a road trip to Texas A&M earlier this month. Everyone on the plane was quarantined.