Palestinians push for international conference, US is open

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister says an international peace conference is the only way to generate momentum to bring Israelis and Palestinians to negotiate a peace agreement. The U.S. ambassador says the Trump administration has “no objection” to meeting international partners. Riad Malki, the top Palestinian diplomat, strongly backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ call for an international conference early next year, telling the U.N. Security Council on Monday: “Anything else is volatile, and it is futile.” Abbas called for an international conference to launch “a genuine peace process.” in his virtual U.N. address to world leaders last month.