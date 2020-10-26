Panama’s 2nd biggest Indigenous group votes to ban masks

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A cultural body for the Guna Yala people in Panama has voted to ban the wearing of face masks used to combat coronavirus infections, arguing “it is not a custom of our people.” The measure adopted Monday would drop a requirement for masks in schools and forbid government officials visiting the territories of the Guna Yala from wearing them. The 34,000 Guna Yala make up the second-largest of seven Indigenous groups in Panama and they live mainly on the Caribbean coast. Panama’s government says the cultural assembly does not have the authority to decide public health matters. It says such a move would be up to the Indigenous territory’s official law-making congress.