Pike County businesses want more compliance from customers amid pandemic

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- There's a different vibe in Pike County, Illinois.

That's according to employees at the Ayerco gas station, who said COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing.

"It's kind of alarming how fast it has risen," employee Barbara Henderson said. "It's a little scary."

Henderson said by the way people are acting, being put on the warning list came as no surprise.

"It is alarming, because everyone started relaxing," Henderson said. "People stopped wearing their mask, started traveling more places, more gatherings."

Last week, the Pike County Health Department sent out a 'news alert,' warning people of 30 positive cases in 24 hours.

The alert states: Gathering in large groups, not wearing face coverings or social distancing, and businesses disregarding measures to minimize rapid community spread have attributed to the rapid increase of COVID cases and outbreaks.

It's a problem Ayerco employee Casey Spann said has been a problem, since the beginning.

"There was a lot of people that were like, I'm not wearing a mask," Spann said. "But, we can't really kick anyone out for not wearing one."

The Pike County health department said it's working with local law enforcement and the state's attorney to make sure businesses and customers comply.

But, employees said getting a customer to wear a mask is easier said, than done.

"I've seen arguments, someone wearing a mask and someone not wearing a mask. It was verbally assaulting," Henderson said.

Employees hope for change, as they try to avoid another COVID-19 shutdown.

"It has definitely blown up and it's scary," Spann said.

"My kids just went back to school and I'm like waiting for them to be sent right back home," Henderson said.

When it comes to enforcement, the alert from the Pike County health department reads: Individuals cannot be charged, however businesses can be held responsible if action is not taken to remain compliant with the emergency amendments.

WGEM reached out to the health department and local law enforcement, but did not hear back by news time.