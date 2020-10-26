Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in suburban St. Louis house fire

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Suburban St. Louis police say a woman and her grandson died and two others injured in a house fire. St. Louis police say 86-year-old Annie Simms and 39-year-old man Michael Simms in the Sunday afternoon fire in Jennings. St. Louis County police say another man and woman were able to escape, but woman broke a leg when she jumped from a second-floor window. The fire was started by a cigarette and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit said Monday it has been ruled accidental.