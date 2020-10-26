POLL: Long Ball Award – Missouri High School Softball Fall 2020 Season Unmute Play Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00 October 26, 2020 12:14 am Garrett Tiehes High School Sports, Sport, Top Sports Stories Missouri Home Run Highlights Home Run Highlights from 2020 Missouri Fall Softball Season Hannibal Senior Taylor Simms 2 Run Blast Over MoberlyMonroe City Sophomore Kailynn Fuemmeler Grand Slam In Win Over Marion CountyCanton Sophomore Nariah Clay Walk-Off Grand Slam In District Semi-Final To Beat Knox CountyPalmyra Junior Jansen Juette Line Drive Homer Against BrookfieldBowling Green Senior Jade Meier Home Run Into the Cornfield in District Championship Against Winfield The winner will be announced Sunday November 1, on WGEM Sports at 10