QMG Play Of The Week Winner – Fort Madison’s Brock Califf

12:08 am

The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Fort Madison Football Senior, Brock Califf

Califf won with 559 votes.

The senior return man would have a monster punt return into Knoxville territory. His second big return of the game.

Fort Madison would go on to beat Knoxville 45-7 in round one of the playoffs.

Fort Madison's first playoff win since 1988.

On the year Califf 441 kick return yards on 12 returns, he also returned 3 for touchdowns (most in Iowa Class 3 Football).

During the season, Califf on punt returns had 166 yards on 10 attempts.

Author Profile Photo

Garrett Tiehes

Sports Reporter and Weekend Sports Anchor

