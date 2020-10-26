QMG Play Of The Week Winner – Fort Madison’s Brock Califf

The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Fort Madison Football Senior, Brock Califf

Califf won with 559 votes.

The senior return man would have a monster punt return into Knoxville territory. His second big return of the game.

Fort Madison would go on to beat Knoxville 45-7 in round one of the playoffs.

Fort Madison's first playoff win since 1988.

On the year Califf 441 kick return yards on 12 returns, he also returned 3 for touchdowns (most in Iowa Class 3 Football).

During the season, Califf on punt returns had 166 yards on 10 attempts.