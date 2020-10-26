Sanford Health, Intermountain agree to merge organizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare say they plan to merge companies. If the deal is approved, it would unite Salt Lake City-based Intermountain with operations in Utah, Nevada and Idaho, with Sioux Falls-based Sanford, which operates in 24 states. Dr. Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, would be president and CEO of the combined organization. Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, would serve as president emeritus. The boards of both not-for-profit organizations have approved a resolution to support moving forward with the merger. It is expected to close in 2021 pending federal and state approvals.