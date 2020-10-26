Senate to confirm Barrett for court in highly partisan vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deeply torn Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Republicans are overpowering unified Democratic opposition to vote Monday on President Donald Trump’s nominee a week before Election Day. Barrett’s confirmation was hardly in doubt as Senate Republicans seized the opportunity to install a third Trump justice, securing a conservative court majority for the foreseeable future. With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.