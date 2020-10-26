Study finds remote learning can help with student resumes

MT. STERLING, IL (WGEM) -- COVID-19 has brought a lot of challenges for schools when it comes to learning.

The Brown County School District has been doing a hybrid of remote learning and in-person learning and teachers said they've had issues along the way.

One area they say the issues could lead to success in the future is remote learning with technology because the work they do now could mean a lot to their future employer.

A new Cisco study found that thousands of executives reported 90% would utilize remote work as a new requirement for a job.

Math Teacher Jennifer Van Giesen said Microsoft Teams gives them the tools to work together, ask questions, and send assignments back to her for review, which she said is like working at any business.

"A variety of resources is always important," Van Giesen said. "I have talked with a lot of people around the area in the various jobs that they have and a lot of them use this Microsoft Teams. So the more familiar they are with it, the easier it is for them to transition into the workforce.

She said she has been able to work with students in a group or one-on-one which has been a big help for development during the pandemic.

Students are happy to be able to have a lot of this technology at their fingertips.

"Yes, I really do actually," freshman Logan Leverton said. "It helps us get more comfortable and a lot more experienced with the technology that we have available to us."

Students are able to complete assignments, work directly with teachers, and get grades and reports back all through the program which allows that teacher to student relationship continue throughout the pandemic.

This program is used for several other subjects throughout the district.

