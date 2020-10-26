The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead AMA nominations with 8 each

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are the leading nominees for this year’s American Music Awards with eight apiece. Both will compete for artist of the year against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. Ricch is among those who are nominated for new artist of the year. Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby and Lil Baby are also nominated for the newcomer award. This year’s ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music. This year’s ceremony will be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and air live on ABC on Nov. 22.