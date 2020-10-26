Thursday Looks Wet

After a taste of winter for the area we are headed to the tropics. I wish we were talking about tropically warm temps but we are not. We are talking about tropical rain makers and the Tri-states should see some decent rain totals from what will be the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.

A potent storm system is expected to move through the Tri-States Wednesday night through Thursday, likely bringing widespread rain to much of the area. While forecast accumulations will be highly depending on the uncertain track of the storm, the potential exists for heavy rain in many areas, including a few thunderstorms. And possibly record breaking rain totals for Quincy. The current record for October 29th is just over an inch. Halloween looks to be a real treat with temps warming to seasonable norms in the low 60's.