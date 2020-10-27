Activists again call for Kansas City police chief’s ouster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The civilian board that oversees the Kansas City Police Department went into a closed session on after civil rights activists repeatedly called for a public vote on whether to fire the city’s police chief. The disruption of Tuesday’s meeting was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by civil rights activists to force Chief Rick Smith to resign or be fired over the police department’s handling of excessive force complaints and fatal shootings of Black men by officers. Several civil rights activists spoke out against Smith during the meeting. Smith has been under fire for months amid complaints about the department’s handling of excessive force complaints and fatal shootings of Black men.