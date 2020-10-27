Adams Co. reports two new COVID-19 related deaths
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.
Health officials stated the two victims were females in their 70s and 80s.
Health officials also reported 46 new COVID-19 test-positive cases on Tuesday:
- 1 male between 0 and 9-years-old
- 1 female between 10 and 19-years-old
- 2 males in their 20s
- 2 females in their 20s
- 4 males in their 30s
- 4 females in their 30s
- 4 females in their 40s
- 3 males in their 50s
- 9 females in their 50s
- 4 males in their 60s
- 2 females in their 60s
- 6 males in their 70s
- 3 females in their 70s
- 1 male in his 80s
The Adams County Health Department also reported 1,939 positive cases in Adams County with 225 of those being active.
Health officials also reported a seven-day positivity rate of 12.10% and 41 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalized, 10 are in intensive care.
Adams County has had 21 COVID-19 related deaths to date.