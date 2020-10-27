Another Cloudy, Cool and Dreary Day

We are starting off our Tuesday with very chilly temperatures again. Morning temperatures are in the low 30s with wind chill values in the 20s to near 30. You'll definitely want to bundle up and you may even want some gloves. We are also sitting under cloudy skies. Looking at the big picture, there is a trough in the western U.S. and a baroclinic zone (area in which a temperature gradient exists) which has allowed for some sleet and light snow overnight. With surface temperatures holding steady in the low 30s through the morning, there could be some patchy ice on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, through about 9am/10am. After that, another cold and dreary day is ahead. With a very saturated environment, some mist/drizzle or a light rain shower can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 40s. Monday night will start off mostly cloudy and then become partly cloudy. It will be another very brisk night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. \

Wednesday morning with start off with a mix of sun and clouds. However, into the afternoon and evening more clouds will roll back into the area. It will be a warmer day though, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Our attention will then turn to a shortwave that will emit out of the southwestern U.S., possibly brining us some rain on Thursday. Models are continuing to gather information and fine tune the forecast for this system.