 Skip to Content

Both newspapers in Utah’s capital to cease daily publication

New
6:41 pm National news from the Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City will go from two daily printed newspapers to none after both of its major publications cut print days to once a week in moves that could portend more struggles for the country’s newspaper industry. The 170-year-old Deseret News said it will stop publishing daily starting next year in a disclosure Tuesday, a day after the Salt Lake Tribune made a similar announcement. Both papers will continue to publish breaking news online and offer a weekly print publication. The unusually deep cuts in print days come as the number of print customers and revenue decline precipitously for newspapers around the country.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content